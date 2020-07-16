Share:

Islamabad - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has called for devising a national action plan for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian yoke. Addressing in the Senate on Wednesday, he also demanded of the President of Pakistan take notice of the high prices of the petroleum product and their unavailability in many areas. It had been observed that Presidents of Pakistan made a routine speech when they addressed the joint session of the parliament, he said, asking for shunning this practice in future. The President, he added, during his address should make a critical review of the progress achieved by the government during the year. “Kashmir is matter of life and death for Pakistan. The government, opposition and national institutions should sit together to form a roadmap for the liberation of Kashmir from India.” He said the people were disappointed that the Pakistan government did nothing for the Kashmir cause after the India’s August 5 steps.