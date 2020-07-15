Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jim Carrey’s dark half-hour comedy on Showtime marked his return to television after a nearly three-decade break. After just two seasons, the network has decided to cancel the Dave Holstein-created series, which also starred Catherine Keener and Judy Greer. ‘We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work,’ Showtime said in a statement recently.