ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Special Commit­tee of the Parliament on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednes­day said that parliamentary com­mittee would work with the think-tanks, academia and policymakers to help build a strong narrative on the Kashmir dispute.

Shehryar Afridi expressed these views while talking to former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Me­hmood who called on him here. Afri­di said the Kashmir Committee was committed to serving the cause of Kashmir and he was working exten­sively to raise the Kashmir issue at all levels. He said the Kashmiri and Pa­kistani Diaspora should play an ac­tive role in raising the Kashmir issue at the international forums and the committee would reach out to them.

He said Kashmir was an unfin­ished agenda of partition of the Subcontinent which was unre­solved since 1948. He said both Pakistan and India had fought wars on Kashmir and it was a nu­clear flash point in the region.

“Pakistan and India both are nu­clear-capable countries. Any mis­adventure can trigger a war. And a war between two nuclear-capable countries cannot be contained, as war, once initiated, takes dimen­sions on its own,” he said.

Afridi said that domicile law and granting of domiciles in Kashmir to Indians was part of the Hindu Fascist plan to change the demog­raphy of Kashmir which was a vi­olation of the UN resolutions. He said India could no longer hood­wink the world community of its atrocities and grave human rights violations in IOK and Pakistan would always expose the nefari­ous Indian designs in Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, also chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir, congratulat­ed Shehryar Afridi on assuming the charge of Chairman Kashmir Com­mittee. He said Kashmiri Diaspora was playing an important role in rais­ing Kashmir issue internationally.

He said that Kashmir Commit­tee should also reach out to the overseas Pakistanis in the west­ern countries and activate them to raise the Kashmir cause at all forums. He said PTI AJK chapter would always be ready to become a voice of the Kashmir Committee.