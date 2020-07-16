ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Special Committee of the Parliament on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that parliamentary committee would work with the think-tanks, academia and policymakers to help build a strong narrative on the Kashmir dispute.
Shehryar Afridi expressed these views while talking to former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood who called on him here. Afridi said the Kashmir Committee was committed to serving the cause of Kashmir and he was working extensively to raise the Kashmir issue at all levels. He said the Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora should play an active role in raising the Kashmir issue at the international forums and the committee would reach out to them.
He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition of the Subcontinent which was unresolved since 1948. He said both Pakistan and India had fought wars on Kashmir and it was a nuclear flash point in the region.
“Pakistan and India both are nuclear-capable countries. Any misadventure can trigger a war. And a war between two nuclear-capable countries cannot be contained, as war, once initiated, takes dimensions on its own,” he said.
Afridi said that domicile law and granting of domiciles in Kashmir to Indians was part of the Hindu Fascist plan to change the demography of Kashmir which was a violation of the UN resolutions. He said India could no longer hoodwink the world community of its atrocities and grave human rights violations in IOK and Pakistan would always expose the nefarious Indian designs in Kashmir.
Barrister Sultan Mehmood, also chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir, congratulated Shehryar Afridi on assuming the charge of Chairman Kashmir Committee. He said Kashmiri Diaspora was playing an important role in raising Kashmir issue internationally.
He said that Kashmir Committee should also reach out to the overseas Pakistanis in the western countries and activate them to raise the Kashmir cause at all forums. He said PTI AJK chapter would always be ready to become a voice of the Kashmir Committee.