MIRPURKHAS - A labourer was killed after falling from the upper storey of an under-construction building here at Sindh Small Industries on Wednesday. Reports say that Arshad was working at the upper storey of an under-construction building that suddenly he fainted due to intense heat. Resultantly, he fell down and died instantly. His body was brought to the Civil Hospital where after the completion of legal formalities, it was handed over to his relatives.