KARACHI - All Regional Directors of the Local Government (LG) Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana as well as additional and all lg deputy directors have been directed to forward all the details of appointments made during 2011-12 to 2016-17 counsil-wise within three days. According to a letter available with APP, the appointment details have been sought from all the local councils within three days without fail, as those were to be produced before the Provincial Accounts Committee (PAC) in its meeting.