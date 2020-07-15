Share:

How can we survive the severe heat in Karachi with an increasing amount of load-shedding? This power outage is unbearable and everyone is feeling anxious because of the ever-increasing load-shedding in the city.

No one is taking notice even though this has been going for a few years, and Karachi suffers from it on a daily basis, especially in the rainy season.

In this bad situation, Karachiites are disappointed with the services of K-Electric. This crisis will become more serious if the government does not take any strong steps to end the frequent load-shedding in the city.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.