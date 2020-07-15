Share:

Islamabad - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar called on President Arif Alvi here on Wednesday and briefed him about the issues being faced by the residents of the port city.

The Mayor informed the President about the frequent electricity outages and expressed concern over loadshedding in the city which has made life of the people extremely miserable.

He said that the situation was getting from bad to worse as the residents of the city severely suffer from loadshedding.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar requested the President to assist in the matter so as to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachi.

He also requested the President to ask the concerned quarters not to increase the electricity tariffs as the people cannot afford to pay such high tariffs in these trying times.

The President assured the Mayor that he would ask the concerned quarters to take measures to improve electricity supply to the city.