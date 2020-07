Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines & Minerals Arif Ahmadzai on Wednesday directed that all available resources should be utilized for the fi­nancial and physical protection of the workers at all mineral deposit sites.

He was talking to Chief Inspectorate of Mines and Minerals Falak Zaman who called on him at Civil Sec­retariat Peshawar.