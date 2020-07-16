Share:

Russia rejects the United Kingdom's accusations of having a role in cyber attacks on Western organizations involved in corona virus vaccine research, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We find such accusations unacceptable," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the UK National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) accused Russia-linked cyber actors of attempts to steal data on the development of an anti-corona virus vaccine.

"RUSSIAN cyber actors are targeting organisations involved in corona virus vaccine development, UK security officials have revealed," the center said.

It also alleged that a group APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear", operated as part of Russian intelligence services "almost certainly."

Following a joint statement by British, Canadian and U.S. cyber security services, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned Russian intelligence services against attempting to target research on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the corona virus pandemic," Raab said, as quoted by Reuters.

"The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account," the minister added, according to the agency.