LAHORE - The National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday asked provinces and other stakeholders for reaching out to masses to ensure standard operating procedures’ compliance in cattle markets to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar in Islamabad discussed matters pertaining to input of Model Cattle Mandis and SOPs compliance. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar stressed upon the strict administrative action for complying with SOPs to mitigate the impending risk of coronavirus outbreak in cattle markets. He said there should be no mask no entry in the cattle markets and officials should strictly enforce it and monitor the entry and exit points of the cattle markets. There should also be stalls at the entries of the markets to provide masks to the visitors.

Coronavirus cases reach 255,768

Meanwhile, at least 172,810 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus across the country. According to the latest statistics, at least 2165 new coronavirus cases reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 255,768.

These includes 107,773 in Sindh, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,708 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1688 in Azad Kashmir. Meanwhile, 67 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,386. However, only 21,749 corona tests were carried out during this period.