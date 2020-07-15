Share:

Islamabad-National Electric Power Regulatory (Nepra) has decided to constitute a technical committee to further improve and finalise the NTDC’s Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2047 after serious objections to the plan were raised by the provinces, stakeholders and experts. During the NEPRA public hearing, via video link, on the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2020-2047) here Wednesday, the provinces, Azad Kashmir, key public/private sector stakeholders and experts have raised objection to the proposed plan and termed it unrealistic, overambitious, undermines indigenous energy resources and demanded changes to the plan. Sindh government has alleged NTDC of not taking the province on board while making the policy.

The Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2020-2047) is a policy document prepared by the NTDC under which future generation capacity expansion should take place in various fuel and technology categories on the basic principle of least cost. As per the NTDC IGCEP a total of 148074 MW electricity will be added to the national grid by 2047 which includes 45929 MW hydro based electricity, local coal 32697 MW,RLNG 27090 MW, Solar 26522 MW, Wind 9241 MW, Nuclear 3300 MW, imported coal 1620 MW, Cross Border 1000 MW, Bagasse 655 MW and Gas 20 MW. The Authority after detailed deliberations on the main features and observations/inputs from the stakeholders and experts, decided to constitute a committee of Professionals of NTDC, CPPA-G, NEPRA and other experts of the power sector to further improve and finalize the IGCEP by the mid of August, 2020, NEPRA spokesman said after the hearing.

The participants presented their views and suggestions for further improvement of the IGCEP. Information minister Shibli Faraz said that the focus should be on the generation of electricity from cheaper source. He further said that the instead of plan till 2020-2047 there should be planning for short term. The Punjab government was of the view that an important aspect for addition of CPP, Net Metering by residential, commercial, agriculture and industrial consumers, is not accounted for by the IGCEP and this will surely have an impact on short-term, medium-term and long-term planning. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh alleged that they were taken on board for making the proposed 27 years plan. He said that they will take the matter to CCI that the province was not consulted. He said that the provincial government had sent 78 projects while only 21 were added to the plan. He said that generation is easy but the problem is with transmission and distribution system. He said that the plan should be short term, medium term and long term. Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (SNTDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also objected to the NTDC 27 years proposed plan and said that plan should be for 10 years. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who participated via video link requested to include their projects maximum in long term plan. In its comment the M/s Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) (which is partner with KP government in hydro project) terms the plan allocation of Capacity Development unrealistic. It was observed by the KHNP that during Phase-1 2020-30 only 10830 MW (of total 45929 MW hydro based electricity) or 21 per cent of total capacity developed. Most of the hydropower development projects of 35099 MW are postponed to phase-2 from 2030 to 2047. Besides, the company also raised question for making WAPDA a major stake holder of hydropower sector of country by developing 33765 MW of total planned capacity. It seems unrealistic that a public sector organisation can arrange this level of funding. As per the AJK concern time frame for their projects have been pushed down by almost twenty five years from now and they will be considered for development in years 2040-2045.