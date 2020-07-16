Share:

MULTAN - Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC and one of the finest laparoscopic surgeons of the country, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, died here at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on Wednesday after battling against the coronavirus for over a month. He was 61. Additional Medical Superintendent (Admin) CPEIC Dr Farhan Khan told APP that Dr Mustafa Kamal breathed his last at 4am today (Wednesday) after his condition deteriorated at 3am. Dr Pasha had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital ten days ago, he said, and added, “The virus had severely affected his lungs which bled thrice at CPEIC and once during his treatment at a private hospital.” Doctors bypassed his lungs through ECMO to avoid pressure on them, but unfortunately no remedy was working against the diseases, AMS stated. “Initially, when the VC tested positive for COVID-19, he was at his residence,” he said, and added that when his condition worsened, he was shifted to the hospital. On July 4 when his nose bled and lugs got affected by the virus, doctors decided him to shift onto the ventilator, Dr Farhan maintained, adding that Dr Anjuman Jamal, an expert in intensive care, came from Lahore on July 7 on the directions of King Edward Medical University VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal to shift Dr Pasha to Exatracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which is an advanced form of ventilation. A panel of around 30 doctors, including cardiac physician, cardiac surgeon, pulmonologists, Thoracic surgeon, Anaesthetist, and others from across the country were looking after the deceased VC, he informed. Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf, Critical Care expert from KE Dr Anjuman Jamal, NMC Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Pulmonologists Dr Inyat Ullah Khan, Dr Naveed Anjuman, Cardiologist, Dr Ejaz, Cardiac surgeon Dr Haider Zaman and many others were among the panel treating the deceased VC, he said.

Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha studied at La Salle Higher Secondary School and qualified MBBS from Nishtar Medical College followed by FRCS from Ireland.

He was a shining student throughout his educational career and got 18 gold medals. His father Dr Kamal was a medical superintendent at Nishtar Hospital while most of his family members also belonged to the medical profession.

When Nishtar Medical College was elevated to a university in 2017, he was appointed as first vice chancellor for six months and was deputed as regular VC for four years in 2018 after Dr Zaffar Tanvir resigned from the post.

Dr Pasha is survived by a wife and four kids, including two daughters.

His eldest daughter is in first year of MBBS while others are schoolchildren.

Funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered at Nishtar Ground on Thursday (today) after the Asr payers.