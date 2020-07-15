Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday hiked price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by up to 6.35 per cent for month of July 2020. As per the notification issued by Ogra, the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) have been increased by 5.65 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 6.35 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over the previous month. As per Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification, the new price of RLNG prices is set at $6.475/mmbtu for consumers of SNGPL and $6.67 for SSGC. For the month of June, the RLNG price for SNGPL was $6.1284/mmbtu and $6.2716/mmbtu for SSGC. Last month, the government had slashed price of RLNG by 18.4 percent for SNGPL and 19.1 percent for SSGCL. The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed based on the nine cargoes imported in the month including six cargoes by PSO and three by PLL. LNG is an imported product and remains pegged with the international oil prices. With the movement of oil price in the international market, local RLNG price also changes. Since, RLNG is the major contributor to power generation after hydel sources, so with the increase of the RLNG prices, the cost of energy will also increase and its impact will be passed on to power consumers.