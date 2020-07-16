Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A middle-aged man was killed while three others were wounded over fight held over family dispute between two local groups at Jhang road, near Langar Saraey, said rescuers on Wednesday. Both sides resorted to hold firing against each other during eruption of fierce clash. As a result Ghulam Hussain, 40, died on the spot. While Ghulam Abbas s/o Allah Wasaya, aged 50, Malik Shabir s/o Abdullah, aged 30 and Akram Mai s/o Saeed Ahmad aged 50 were shifted to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for emergency treatment.