Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retired), Ejaz Shah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the commencement of construction work on Diamer Bhasha Dam is a historic step of the government.

According to details, Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House, during which political and governmental issues and measures against corona were discussed.

Sarwar said that the rule of law and order is the first priority of the government.

No matter how strong one’s will is, he will not be able to escape from accountability.

He said that no compromise will be made on the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the opposition should also play its positive role in the parliament.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has been tackling these challenges. We are working with welfare organisations in Punjab to provide full support to the poor families who have lost their jobs due to the corona crisis.

There is no doubt that the war against Corona is not a war of any one government or political party. We all have to work together to win the war against Corona.

The people should ensure implementation of Corona SOPs on Eid at all costs. Under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward successfully despite the most difficult conditions. He said that the people have given us a mandate to govern for five years and the government will fulfill its constitutional term as per the people’s mandate and the country will be strengthened economically.