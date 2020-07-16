Share:

Pakistan has become a permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council.

This was announced by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a video message on Thursday.

انتہائی خوشی ہے کہ پچھلے 2 سال میں یوتھ کے لیے کی جانے والی اصلاحات اور وزیراعظم عمران خان کی کوششوں کی بدولت شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کی یوتھ کونسل میں پاکستان کو باقاعدہ ممبر تسلیم لیا گیا ہے جو کہ پاکستان کے نوجوان طبقے کے لیے انتہائی اہمیت کا حامل فورم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/fcQCFg7tEj — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 16, 2020

The Special Assistant said this could be possible due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for the youth, including establishment of Youth Council and Kamyab Jawan and Hunarmand Pakistan programmes for welfare of the youth.

He said Pakistani youth will now be able to represent their country at SCO Youth Council meetings and its exchange programmes. He said they will also take part in the skill development programs of the SCO Youth Council.

The council is a summit held annually in China where young representatives of member countries participate.

Earlier, Dar had hinted at the move and said when it happens, Pakistani youth will be able to greatly benefit from international exposure that will help in their socio-economic development.