Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has confirmed 40 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 257,914. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,426.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,145 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 108,913 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 88,539 in Punjab, 31,217 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,322 in Balochistan, 14,402 in Islamabad1,750 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,771 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,051 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,888 in Sindh, 1,120 in KP, 127 in Balochistan, 156 in Islamabad, 38 in GB and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,652,183 coronavirus tests and 24,262 in last 24 hours. 178,737 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,942 patients are in critical condition.