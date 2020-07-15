Share:

Revolutions are always verbose.

-Leon Trotskz

The Bolsheviks were a radical, far-left, Marxist faction founded by Vladimir Lenin, and Alexander Bogdanov that split from the Menshevik faction of the Marxist Russian Social Democratic Labour Party (RSDLP). After forming their own party in 1912, the Bolsheviks took power in 1917. They considered themselves the leaders of the revolutionary working class of Russia.

The Bolsheviks had an immediate programme for when they would attain power but had few plans for what to do after they had gained power. The Bolsheviks promised that they would take Russia out of WW1 and pursue peace with Germany. They would redistribute land to the peasants and give them power within their rural communities and set up workers soviets in factories which would work to improve the general lifestyles of workers in industrial cities.

The Bolsheviks became increasingly popular among urban workers and soldiers in Russia after the February Revolution of 1917. By October, the Bolsheviks had majorities in the Petrograd (St. Petersburg). In 1918, the party renamed itself the Russian Communist Party at Lenin’s suggestion. In 1925, this was changed to All-Union Communist Party. And in 1952, the Bolshevik Party was renamed the Communist Party of the Soviet Union at Stalin’s suggestion.a