FAISALABAD - Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP), Faisalabad intensified awareness campaign regarding traffic rules as well as safety measures against coronavirus. A PHP mobile education unit headed by Incharge Rizwan Bhatti on Wednesday visited general bus stand, New Subhan terminal, City terminal, petrol pumps and different bank branches and held roadside demonstrations. He provided tips to drivers about coronavirus SOPs, traffic rules, road safety, accidents risks, and benefit of use of helmets and also briefed about helpline 1124. They distributed pamphlets among drivers and pasted reflectors on rear sides of the vehicles. The team advised the drivers to follow traffic rules and keep in view the rights of pedestrians.