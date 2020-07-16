Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting in the committee room at PBIT Office in which it was decided to transfer brick kilns to zigzag technology and provision of loans in the shape of matching grant.

It was decided to grant loans to the brick kiln owners at 2 percent service charges which will be returned in 2 years period. It was also decided that 700 brick kilns which have earlier been transferred to zigzag technology will be given preference to grant loan facility. MD PSIC Mudassar Malik, DG Environment Protection Department Asher Zaidi, President Brick Kilns Association of Pakistan Muhammad Shoaib Niazi, General Secretary Mehar Abdul Haq, President Lahore Division Rana Subhan and other office-bearers attended the meeting.

The Minister while addressing the participants maintained that clean and green Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is foremost priority of the PTI government to provide pollution free environment to the new generation.

He added that we are utilising all possible resources to attain this objective. He highlighted that by transferring brick kilns to zigzag technology will help in overcoming the problem of environmental pollution and production capacity of brick kilns will also be enhanced.

He stated that labour will also be benefited and the process of provision of loans will also be initiated after finalising the mechanism of transferring the brick kilns to the latest technology.

The Minister emphasised that Punjab government is serious to overcome and eradicate the hazards of environmental pollution.

He urged the officials and the concerned to complete the chalked out target speedily regarding transferring this project to zigzag technology.

President Brick Kilns Association Muhammad Shoaib Niazi remarked that with due cooperation of the government, all brick kilns can be transferred to zigzag technology within a span of one year.