ISLAMABAD-The fashion brand is featuring the stunning showbiz actress Ayeza Khan. The collection is all about a journey of love and dreams presented via a primeval revelation of pristine elements, both rich in heritage and opulence, unified meticulously. It will be available for grabs at all So Kamal stores soon with pre-booking online! The photography of this fashion shoot was done by Maaz Abbasi and makeup of Ayeza was done by Qasim Liaqat.