MITHI - Prices of essential food items have been increased in district Tharparkar. According to a report on Wednesday, after easing lockdown restrictions by the provincial govt under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prices of daily-use items have been increased in seven talukas of the district.

According to details essential items including vegetable, fruit and wheat flour are being sold at double price instead of rate fixed by district administration.

The report said that vegetables including tomatoes are being sold at Rs, 200 per kg which was selling at Rs.60 to 80 per kg in the previous days.

Similarly potatoes are available at Rs.60 per kg, onions Rs.50 per kg. Sindhri Mangoes number two at Rs.160, Zardaloo(Badaam), Aaloo Bukhara is being sold at Rs. 200