Punjab government has launched an application ‘Bakra Mandi Online’ for online purchase of the sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha amid fear of COVID-19 spread.

The conciliatory creatures may well be obtained utilizing the application without visiting the cattle markets that are set up within the area beneath strict COVID-19 SOP's.

The application carried pictures of the creatures and other details with respect to them counting their age, weight, and race. It is germane to say here that the Punjab government on July 04 issued the standard working methods (SOP's) for the foundation of cattle markets in association with Eid-ul-Azha.

Agreeing to the notice issued by Punjab health ministry, cattle markets ought to be built up 2-5 kilo-meters exterior city limits. The markets ought to have open stopping parts with isolated section and exit focuses, the notice studied. The government has confined the elderly and children from going by.

“People experiencing symptoms like fever, cough should avoid visiting cattle markets,” the notification added.

Furthermore, the government also approved the online collective sacrifice of animals as it plans to allow some seminaries and other welfare organizations to hold the collective sacrifice of animals.

It said that the SOP's should be implemented while bringing sacrificial animals within the remits of the city.