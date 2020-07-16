PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education Khaliq-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said that we were proud of the services rendered by the Khyber Medical University (KMU) at its Public Health Reference Lab to the province during outbreak of Corona pandemic.
Addressing a farewell function held in honour of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of KMU, he said the role and scope of KMU was different from other general universities of the province, hence it had dual responsibilities of excel in higher studies as well as in the field of health related disciplines.
Khaliq-ur-Rahman said the achievements made by KMU in the fields of administration, research and academics during last thirteen years were an example for other universities as well.
Earlier, former Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Daud, Prof. Dr. Hafiz and Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem also expressed their views on the occasion. They said that all three former vice chancellors of the university had been posted from outside while the present Acting Vice Chancellor belonged to the faculty of the university, so it was hoped that he would solve the problems of the University in a better way as compare to the former vice chancellors.