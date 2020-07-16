Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for High­er Education Khaliq-ur-Rahman on Wednes­day said that we were proud of the services rendered by the Khyber Medical University (KMU) at its Public Health Reference Lab to the province during outbreak of Corona pandemic.

Addressing a farewell function held in hon­our of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of KMU, he said the role and scope of KMU was differ­ent from other general universities of the prov­ince, hence it had dual responsibilities of excel in higher studies as well as in the field of health related disciplines.

Khaliq-ur-Rahman said the achievements made by KMU in the fields of administration, research and academics during last thirteen years were an example for other universities as well.

Earlier, former Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Daud, Prof. Dr. Hafiz and Registrar Prof. Dr. Sal­eem also expressed their views on the occa­sion. They said that all three former vice chan­cellors of the university had been posted from outside while the present Acting Vice Chancel­lor belonged to the faculty of the university, so it was hoped that he would solve the problems of the University in a better way as compare to the former vice chancellors.