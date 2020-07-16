Share:

Rain in different parts of Lahore has on Thursday turned weather pleasant.

According to details, Band Road, Outfall Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi and other parts of the provincial capital witnessed downpour.

The Met Office reported that weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in upper parts of the country today.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected in different parts of the country.