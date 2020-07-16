Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said here on Wednesday that for the first time since the pandemic began, 4,872 patients had recovered in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of patients recovering so far to 70,292 that constituted 65 percent of the total number of patients.

In a statement issued here, he said that 25 more patients had died during the last one day, increasing the death toll to 1,888 that showed 1.7 percent death rate.

The CM added that 11060 samples were tested which helped detect 1,140 fresh cases of the coronavirus that showed 10 percent detection rate. “So far 604728 samples have been tested all over Sindh which led to the detection of 108913 cases,” Murad said, and added that the overall detection rate stood at 18 percent.

According to the statement, currently 36,733 patients are under treatment in the province, of whom 35,530 are in home isolation, 87 are at isolation centers and 1,116 are at different hospitals.

The chief minister further said that the condition of 763 patients was stated to be critical. “Of these 106 have been put on ventilators,” he revealed.

Giving district-wise break-up of the new cases, Murad Shah said that out of 1,140 new cases, 522 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 173 cases in district East of the city, 134 in South, 88 in Korangi, 55 in Central, 39 in Malir and 33 in West,” he explained.

Regarding other Sindh districts, he that Hyderabad had 56 cases, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 35, Thatta 29, Naushehroferoze 27, Larkana 25, Jamshoro 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Sanghar 22, Sukkur 22, Shikarpur 20, Badin 18, Jacobabad 15, T.M Khan 13, Dadu 12, Umerkot 12, Sujawal 11, Mirpurkhas 11, Matiari seven, Kambar and Ghotki four cases each and Kashmore two.

The chief minister urged people to follow the SOPs, wear masks while going out of homes and keep washing and sanitizing hands.