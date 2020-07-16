Share:

KARACHI - Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Wednesday said that as per the directives of Supreme Court, restoration of Karachi Circular Railways, was the top priority of Pakistan Railways.

Talking to a private news channel, the DS said that the final outlook of the restored KCR project would be state of the art metro, according to a news release.

The federal government has allocated Rs. 1.8 billion for the mass transit project in the Public Sector Development Programme, PSDP, for the FY 2020-21 and the track work has been initiated by PR itself, while tenders have been floated for rehabilitation of stations falling in the project, which will be opened on July 23.

“There is no issue of encroachments now on ROW, as all the illegal settlements have been demolished and the provincial government is in full liaison with Pakistan Railways in all the matters pertaining to revival of KCR” commented the DS, when enquired about anti-encroachment operation.

While explaining the phase-wise revival of KCR, he said that initially during the first phase a trial-base operation would be started from City to Orangi within a period of next three months and two trains per hour would carry the commuters to their destined places. However, during the second phase the entire track would be made functional by dualization, upgradation and improving signaling system. “High-class Real Estate development in the restored KCR project would give it a state-of-art look” added the DS.