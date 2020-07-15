Share:

People have many expectations from ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but unfortunately, the government has failed to deliver on their large promises. The price of essential items, like wheat, flour, and sugar has increased manifold; it is now beyond the reach of the common man. Moreover, for the first time in history, the public sector employee salaries were not raised and no relief was announced for the nation that is already going through a global pandemic.

Furthermore, the country’s economy was at the verge of collapse but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were holding the Coronavirus responsible for all the mess. Meanwhile, the government was not taking any action against the wheat and sugar mafia that exists in the cabinet. Moreover, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry spoke out against his own government, saying that public expectations were high, and the government could not meet them. He claimed that internal rifts had formed within PTI, and had harmed both the party and the government. The differences between prominent figures like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen have weakened the party. The prime minister has given six months to the ministers to perform.

SARFRAZ SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.