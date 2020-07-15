Share:

Rihanna is already behind a wildly successful fashion and makeup empire. And now she’s jumping into the world of skincare with Fenty Skin. RiRi, 32, was the epitome of fresh-faced beauty as she shared a glimpse into her skincare routine in the Instagram announcing her new line. The singer is apparently aiming to become a ‘beauty billionaire’ and has reportedly shelved plans for her ninth studio album after COVID-19 ravages the music industry. Miss Fenty stunned while wearing a tan tank top and gold necklace with her hair swept back into a ponytail. A collection of chunky rings and bangles brought a bit of shine. She tried out the cleanser first, creating a rich lather.