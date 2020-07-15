Share:

ISLAMABAD-One day after Naya Rivera’s body was found in Lake Piru, Calif., her cause of death has been revealed. The Ventura County Medical Examiner announced on Tuesday (July 14) that an autopsy revealed the Glee star’s cause of death as drowning and the manner was an accident. “The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in [Rivera’s] death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing,” the press release obtained by People read. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after renting a boat in Lake Piru, California, with her 4-year-old son, Josey. When the boat did not return after its three-hour rental, staff found it in the lake with Josey on board alone, sleeping and wearing a life jacket. An adult life jacket, believed to be Rivera’s, was still on the boat. On Monday (July 13), after a days-long search in difficult water conditions, Rivera’s body was found.