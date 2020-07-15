Share:

Rawalpindi-A police officer shot dead a robber when he attempted to snatch cash from him near an ATM of a private bank at Haider Road in wee hours of Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Police also recovered a motorcycle and pistol from crime scene, he said. The dead body of the robber was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. However, the identity of the robber is yet to be ascertained, he said. According to him, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amir withdrew cash from ATM machine of Bank Islamic Limited at Haider Road when a robber stormed into the cabin and pointed gun on police officer. The robber shouted at the officer to give up cash or else he would kill him, the spokesman said adding that the police officer gunned down robber with his pistol.

Following the occurrence of incident, heavy contingent of police, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Cantt Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Aizaz Azeem, rushed to the crime scene. Also, investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and forensic experts were assisting the police officers who collected evidence from crime scene, the spokesman added.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body of robber to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

According to a senior police officer, the robber was also involved in a series of crimes of similar nature. He mentioned that another victim identified the robber and told police he was also mugged by the same robber nearby.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, in a statement, appreciated the bravery of ASI Amir. He added ASI tackled the robber with courage and earned pride for the police force. “By the daring act of ASI, the citizens are feeling secure and safe,” he said.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas also applauded the services of ASI Amir saying Rawalpindi police are struggling hard to end crime from the city.