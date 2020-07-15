Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has been hunkering down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina Paloma, 12. And Salma Hayek shared a gushing tribute to her mother Diana via Instagram recently, as she wished her a happy birthday. The actress, 53, shared a throwback snap of her and the opera singer posing on the red carpet of an event, and smiling by each other’s side.Penning a message to her mother in both English and Spanish, she wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful mother. Thank you for the life the love and the genes.’ Salma looked sensational in the throwback snap, and she and her mother both showed off their age-defying beauty.