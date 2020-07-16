Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday indicted alleged contemnor Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for threatening Justice Qazi Faez Isa and maligning the judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto case against Agha Iftikhar ud Din Mirza.

The bench stated in its order, “We have considered both the replies [of contemnor] and are altogether not satisfied and thus find the case to be the one in which the charges need to be framed against the alleged contemnor. Consequently the charge has been framed against the alleged contemnor.” It added, “However, the learned ASC seeks time to consult the alleged contemnor qua pleading guilty or not to the charge.”

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed, who prepared the charge-sheet, gave copy of it to the counsel of alleged contemnor, Sarkar Abbas Advocate. She sought time to present something in defence and file reply to the charges.

Iftikhar ud Din appeared before the bench and sought apology. “I regret whatever I have stated in the video,” he told the court. He told that in future he will be careful. However, the Chief Justice did not accept his apology and said whatever he has stated in the video clip is not pardonable.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked Iftikhar ud Din that he is an educated man and have done BSc and have link with people in various countries, therefore, he should have been careful for using derogatory language against the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gulzar said that they could not allow people to scandalize the courts. He added that if the contemnors are not punished then how they will provide justice to the citizens.

The chief Justice asked the AGP to file reply on the affidavit of Sarina Isa, which was submitted in the apex court regarding direct threats to Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the video clip.

The apex court judge’s wife raised 24 questions in the affidavit. Why was the FIR not registered by the Secretariat Police Station? Is every FIR in the country registered, as I was told, after “taking instruction from the Minister of Interior”?

The affidavit said that the FIA registered the FIR only after it learnt that the Supreme Court had taken notice. Why are terrorists being protected? YouTube channels reported that when the criminal came to the Supreme Court on 26th June he was relaxed. He had a cup of tea. He was provided protection and protocol. Is this how those who make death threats to a judge of Supreme Court treated?

Her lawyer stated that his client was not allowed to come before the Court on 26th June. Why? Was this because they were afraid that she will tell the Court who the video was made for? The crime was reported on 24th June 2020 when I [Sarina Isa] had provided the man’s picture, cell phone number and address. But he was arrested on 29th June. Why did it take six days to arrest him?

She said that why, of 17 judges of the Supreme Court and many more of the High Court, was my husband chosen? Is this a coincidence? Why did this man malign the Army and display the photograph of the Army Chief in his video?

She continued that in her application to the police she had suspected that the death threat to her husband was in continuation of Abdul Waheed Dogar’s complaint.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar had said he had not met Abdul Waheed Dogar. Why then is Mirza Shahzad Akbar not questioned? Why is Abdul Waheed Dogar not questioned?

Sarina further said that why FIA had to write in its report to the Supreme Court, the man had “denied that he had delivered the said speech on the direction or instigation of some else”? Isn’t FIA overly protective of someone? Why did FIA not ask this terrorist the reason for extending death threat to her husband for making the video?