Share:

Parliamentary Pioneer of the PPP within the Senate, Sherry Rehman has said that after 2 hours of strong addressing, the Civil Aviation Specialist (CAA) and serve Flying explanations are not coordinating.

Addressing the media after going to the Flying Committee on Thursday she said, it is disturbing that no one is taking obligation for anything while PIA remains grounded.

Commenting on the fake degree scandal, the Representative expressed, "There's no certainty in case the licenses are fake or veritable as they have been making contradictory statements since day one. Nowadays, we don't indeed know who is actually investigating this issue.

It is stunning that no one is prepared to take obligation. For the final 15 months, we were asking the federal government to scrutinize all of this but the government government conveniently disregarded our concerns."

"The government is giving the off-base impression that the Minister has satisfied the committee. When in reality the whole Respectful Flying division and the Flying Serve were not able to fulfill anybody, nor may they match their explanations," she added.

Sherry Rehman said, "After this assembly I do not see any trust from them. I don't think they can stabilize PIA. Who is capable for our pilots and PIA's downsizing? Do they have any activity arrange? We have not been given any clarification.

Indeed we knew there's an issue which should be settled but what did they do instep nothing." Highlighting the Roosevelt Inn issue, she said, "The clarification offered for the deal of the Roosevelt Lodging is unstable and futile. The claim in committee is that the deal of a productive inn was "as it were made after Covid-19 onset, in expectation of diminished trade and benefits. While the task drive to offer it was made in 2019."