LAHORE - Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day was observed on Wednesday dignifiedly with a limited gathering of only Turkish guests at Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre to pay homage to martyrs of July 15th with the collaboration of Turkish Consulate General Lahore, to keep following the SOPs directed by the Government of Pakistan. Emir Ozbay, the Turkish Counsel General said on the occasion “we fight against FETO structures abroad has been among the top priorities of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. July 15th is memorised as National Unity and Democracy Day in Turkey. Turkish nation commemorate the day with the spirit of patriotism and we will never forget our martyrs. Prayerful for the prosperity of Pakistan and Turkey in future.