KANDHKOT - At least two watchmen of a fish farm were abducted in a broad daylight at Ghouspur town on Wednesday. According to details, Ghulam Abbas Mirani, 27, and Hamad Ali, 22, were on duty that suddenly some armed men reached there and kidnapped them.

Confirming the news, police said that the kidnappers had taken both of them to katcha area while the captives belonged to Dari village of Ghouspur.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district police has completely failed to rein in dacoits, robbers, drug peddlers, gamblers and other hardened criminals since there is no coordination between the different wings of police, which gives such lawless elements plenty of room to commit their acts with impunity.