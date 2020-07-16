Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home, Mir Zaiullah Longove said the incumbent government under the leadership of CM Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal, was taking all possible measures to help traders for boosting the economy of the province. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders association led by Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan’s President Rahim Kakar called on him at Home Department’s Civil Secretariat Conference Room here.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s Senator Manzoor Kakar, and Additional Chief Secretary were also present on the occasion. Home Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit also briefed the Minister and Senator Manzoor Kakar regarding the provision of facilities to traders in the province. Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove said the role of traders was significant for the development of the economy in the country including Balochistan which would not be forgotten.

He said coronavirus had become a global pandemic that was also affecting the business activities and economy as well. CM Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal is well aware of problems of common men who are being suffered a lot due to the coronavirus.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)’s Minister Ziaullah urged the traders to formulate standard operating producers (SOPs) containing precautionary measures for various sectors so that full steps could be taken to save people from the pandemic virus. The govt would provide relief to all those affected from coronavirus, an example of which was the Ehsas program, he said adding that govt had aware of all difficulties of hotel’s owners but various proposal were under consideration to provide relief to the business community and eased the lockdown to maintain the economy afloat.

The delegation of trader association led by President Rehim Kakar apprised the Minister of problems of traders saying that the coronavirus had disrupted business life and the traders were facing financial difficulties. The Minister assured the traders that a final decision would be taken after presenting all the recommendations to Balochistan CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan.