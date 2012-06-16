KARACHI - While expressing concern on escalating incidents of robbery, target killing and failure to arrest the criminals, former legislators of Jamaat-e-Islami said that the citizens of the city were left at the mercy of the criminals, target killers and extortionists. They said that the criminals had been given a free hand to loot and kill the citizens while the law enforcement agencies remained a silent spectator.The former legislators including Muzaffar Ahmed Hashmi, Laiq Khan, Nasarullah Shaji, Younus Barai and Hameedullah Advocate in a statement issued here on Friday demanded the government to take stern action against the criminals and take measures for the protection of citizens’ lives and their property. They expressed concern on failure of the police and rangers of arresting the criminals despite the fact that the patrolling and deployment of police and rangers was visible on city’s corners and a network of close circuit cameras was also available on different locations of the city. The situation was a manifest of the fact that the Black Sheep in law enforcement agencies were patronising the criminals.They said that police routinely agonised the citizens on every corner of the city but they were reluctant to apprehend the criminals. It was the responsibility of the government to give complete protection to the citizens and arrest the criminals.