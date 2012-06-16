

Haj balloting for PIA employees was held at PIA head office here on Friday. 10 employees were determined through computer balloting, says a Press release.Under the PIA Haj Balloting Scheme, five officers and five staff members were identified through balloting to perform Hajj.From PIA for this year's Haj (2012), the staff picked in balloting include Mehar Aziz Aurangzeb, Salman Farooq, M Anees, Waqar Javed and Bushra Siddiqui while from amongst the officers, Rafiq Muhammed, Abdullah Jadoon, Khawaja Mohtasim, Ubaidullah and Nayyar Sultana would be performing the pilgrimage.Chairman & CEO PIA Air Chief Marshal (r) Rao Qamar Suleman prayed that Almighty Allah may bless the 10 PIA employees on the holy pilgrimage and acknowledge their worship.Director Human Resources, Ms Ghazala Rashid thanked the chairman PIA for continuing the tradition of the airline. Hajj balloting was carried out in the presence of PIA employees and senior officials of the airline.