





ISLAMABAD - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) total receivables have increased to 215 billion due to non-payments from the power sector, which may lead to an inevitable breakdown in the supply chain resulting in fuel shortage.According to official documents PSO receivables have been swelled to 215 billion while PSO payables to local and international refineries have been increased to more than 179 billion. Power sector is the main defaulter of PSO as receivable from WAPDA are 54,817 million, from HUBCO 102 , 854 million and receivables from KAPCO are 29,896 million.Official documents further revealed that PIA has to pay Rs 2,855 million, Oil and Gas development company (OGDCL) Rs 404 million, KESC has to pay Rs 6, 973million, Pakistan Railway Rs 1,357 million. PSO has to receive Rs 1,382 million on Audited Price Differential Claim (HSD), Rs 3,407 million on Price Differential on LSFO/HSFO and price differential under GLAMP & NDTC -KESC are Rs 8,612 million.State oil carrier owes 179 billion to local and international oil refineries in which PSO owes Rs 27,424 to PARCO, Rs 15,612 to PRL, Rs 9,288 million to NRL, Rs 30,596 million to ARL. PSO also owes Rs 2,607 million to Biscor and Rs 267 million to others. LPC payments to KPC & fuel oil suppliers are Rs 93,952 million.