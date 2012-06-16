









RAWALPINDI - Unknown vehicle lifters stole three cars from different localities of the city here on Friday.

A citizen Ms Asfa Mansaf lodged a complaint with Police Station New Town that muggers lifted her Mehran car (IDL-6115).

Kamran Shaukat appeared before PS Sadiqabad officials with an application in which he mentioned that robbers picked up his Mehran car bearing registration number PW-060 whereas Abdul Rehman’s car (QA-323) was lifted from the limits of PS Airport. Taking action, police took up cases and started investigation.