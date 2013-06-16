Asif Ali Zardari addressed the joint parliament on 10 June 2013. In his address he rightly pointed out the challenges faced by the country including extremism, militancy, power shortage, misuse of blasphemy laws, Balochistan issue, relations with neighboring countries and appropriate and wise policy for the people who subverted the constitution.No doubt these are the issues which need immediate attention. In the past no president had extended his hand of friendship in this manner and vowed to support new government in its efforts. It seems a new era of positive and constructive politics has dawned. The new government is expected to reciprocate the sentiments by its deeds. Now it is for the new government to do everything to resolve these issues so that the people of Pakistan get what they deserve and they deserve better than what they have got now. CAPT (R) WASIF SYED, Islamabad, June 11.