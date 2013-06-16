

KARACHI (PR): Nokia and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed up for a global co-marketing partnership with this summer’s eagerly anticipated, Man of Steel from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The association is aimed at bringing the Superman franchise even closer to movie enthusiasts through exclusive Man of Steel content, including merchandise.

Like the Man of Steel, the Nokia Lumia 720 boasts its own remarkable powers with an award-winning unibody design, the high-end camera and next generation imaging software delivering high-quality low light images and clearer, sharper video.