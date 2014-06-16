LAHORE - The PML-N government, during its one year in the office, put up good performance on economic, social and diplomatic fronts as well as in the fields of foreign policy and international relations in the face of gigantic challenges of loadshedding, terrorism, corruption, economic instability, mismanagement, lawlessness, inflation and unemployment it inherited from the past governments, claimed a brochure published under the title ‘National Agenda Delivering Real Change’ by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

“After taking over in June 2013, the government revived the economy, decreased the energy shortage, and restored peace in the country. The government policies have made Pakistan a comparatively safer place and an attractive country for foreign investors. The bold initiatives of the government have worked to empower youth and bring women in the mainstream. At the very beginning the government acted on a policy of reconciliation to take along all political parties on national development agenda and face the challenges. Showing political maturity in pursuance of that policy, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan and facilitated that pary to form government in KP. The PML-N evinced impartiality in AJK politics and did not table any no-trust move against the AJK PM. The PM hosted a farewell in the honour of Asif Ali Zardari when he completed his term as President,” the brochure further claimed.

“Premier Nawaz Sharif, while defining principles of foreign policy of his government, laid emphasis on peace for development and a peaceful external environment so that Pakistan’s core national objective of economic development is robustly advanced. Peaceful neighbourhood remained a cardinal feature of the government foreign policy initiatives. PM Sharif, while addressing the UN General Assembly, expressed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforce and expand positive contribution of the country to global peace, progress and prosperity. Pakistan ties with China were transformed into a strong strategic partnership and both agreed to closely cooperate in trade, investment, energy and connectivity. China-Pak Economic Corridor project is a remarkable achievement of the PML-N government. The government also strengthened ties with European countries earned Pakistan the status of GSP+ which paved way for additional textile exports to the European markets,” it said.

Pakistan followed a policy of non-interference and mutual respect for sovereignty vis-à-vis Afghanistan and sought resolution of all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, with India. Nawaz Sharif visited India to attend swearing-in of Indian PM Narindera Modi which reflected Pakistan’s desire to live in peace with India and promote ties between the two countries. Pakistan strongly promoted ties with Turkey. The PM visited Iran to pursue a policy of closely engaging with Iran to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation on regional affairs. UN General Secretary Ban Ki moon paid a visit to Pakistan. During his visit to America in October last, the PM focused on getting market access, investments, energy and counterterrorism during his meeting President Barrack Obama. The PM paid special attention to brotherly ties with the Islamic world, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Behrain, UAE and Qatar, the brochure further claimed.

“On the economic front, the government kept the inflation in the single digit, cleared the circular debt of Rs 480 billlion, increased development funds to Rs 425 billion from Rs 360 billion, allocated Rs 75 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme, set minimum wages at Rs 12,000 per month and also set the target of raising foreign reserves to $15 billion by the end of the current year. The government achieved positive economic indicators on all economic sectors. Rs 48.575 billion were released for the energy sector, Rs 79.778 billon for National Highway, Rs 25.622 billion for health service, Rs 23.103 billion for Railways, Rs 750 million for food security and research, Rs 14.864 billion for higher education and Rs 73.565 for water and power sectors. It also launched Metro Bus project in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and took up motorway plan from Lahore to Karachi. The government initiated energy projects to generate additional 13,000MW by 2017 and reduced the 18-hour-long loadsheeding to eigh hours. The government auctioned 3G and $G technology which contributed to the revenues besides creating lakhs of job opportunities. Under the PM Youth Programme, interest-free loans, business loans and youth training, youth skill development, laptop schemes and reimbursement of fee of students from less developed areas were initiated,” the brochure concluded.