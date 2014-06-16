ISLAMABAD - PML-N senior leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was sent to London on Sunday for further treatment of the injuries he had suffered in a traffic accident a few months ago.

Family sources said that Jhagra was sent to London in an air ambulance on the directive of the prime minister.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, Jhagra was on his way back after attending a wedding ceremony in Multan, when his car rammed into a stationary trolley on the road near Doli Shaheed, leaving him and three others on board the car injured.