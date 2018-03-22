Mirali- Five security personnel sustained injuries in a remote controlled bomb blast near a security forces convoy in Tehsil Mirali of North Waziristan Agency (NWA).
Official sources confirmed that the explosion occurred near a security forces convoy passing through Karam Kot area of Tehsil Mirali, injuring five security personnel.
The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical aid.
