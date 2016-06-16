KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan Wednesday rejected the perception of any discrimination in PCB.

The PCB chief made it clear that there was no discrimination against any non-Muslim player in the board and referred in this regard the name of former wicketkeeper batsman Anil Dalpat, besides many other players from non-Muslim community, who were associated with the PCB for a long time but never discriminated. “Apart from this, I had personally given favours many times on various occasions to right arm leg spinner Danish Kaneria, he asserted.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit to Ramazan Cricket Festival 2016 organised at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday. Danish Kaneria should not have given such statement of discrimination as it did especially when he is living outside the home country, he said.

"We did not impose the ban on Kaneria but he was banned by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over his alleged role in spot-fixing in the county cricket," he said adding being member of the ICC, the PCB has to implement the decision. He should file appeal to the ICC and the board to review the decision rather than giving such statements against the PCB, he added.

Shaharyar also rejected the claim of Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) for ignoring players from Karachi in England tour and said that he was personally saddened over non-selection of Fawad Alam for England squad. He made it clear that other players did not give fair play during boot camp to be eligible for selection for the tour.

Mustaq Ahmed was appointed as bowling coach for England Tour as Azher Mahmood was busy in county cricket. "I came here to see the cricket being organised by Karachi Gymkhana in Karachi and besides clubs here are taking all efforts to promote cricket at grass-root level."

The PCB would go ahead with all clubs and private and government educational institutions which are also promoting cricket at local level, he added. Rejecting the perception of leaving PCB, he said that he was going to England for spending holidays.