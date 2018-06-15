Share:

SARGODHA-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against former sales and marketing manager of Khush-abb (mineral water) project of University of Sargodha (UoS) Mustafa Mehrvi, distributor Waqas Rasheed and Muhammad Rafiq on charges of embezzling Rs6.2 million in Khushab water project.

According to an ACE source, an application had been received from Abdul Basit (PA and AS) treasurer officer of University of Sargodha contending that he had been deployed for the promotion of refined and filtered potable water project of Khush-abb. He added that internal audit of Khush-abb water project had revealed that Rs6.2 million had not been deposited in the UoS account by Mustafa Mehrvi and the group of distributors. He recommended legal action against the accused.

ACE Regional Director Asim Raza assigned ACE Assistant Director Tasawar Abbas Bosal to launch inquiry into the matter. He also sought audit report from the officer concerned. In the light of the inquiry report, a case had been registered against Mustafa Mehrvi and accomplices. An investigation team had also been formed with a direction to identify the role of Usman, Tasaduq, Abid, Abdur Rehman, Amin and others for legal action against them.