SIALKOT-Two unknown persons kidnapped for ransom a local homeopath's father, brother and clinic employee.

Homeopath Mehboob Alam told the police that he had been running an orthopedic clinic in Daska city. He added that two unknown accused came to his clinic and asked him to send someone at his home in Badiana (Pasrur tehsil) to check a patient, saying that he was unable to come to the clinic. He said he refused them. Next day, the accused again came to him and requested and insisted. On this, he (the homeopath) sent his father Haji Ghulam Rasul, his brother Sikandar and clinic employee Tahir with the accused. After some time, they were disconnected with him as their mobile phones were found switched off.

He further told the police that later he received telephone calls from different numbers that the three persons had been kidnapped for ransom. He said that the unknown accused kidnappers demanded Rs15 million as ransom for the early and safe release of the kidnapped persons. Daska City police have registered a case with no clue or recovery.

Meanwhile, Sialkot police claimed to have arrested 477 notorious proclaimed offenders (POs), 164 dangerous dacoits, wanted by the police in 88 cases, during a crackdown in Sialkot district during the last month.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan told newsmen at his office that police have also recovered a stolen truck, 2 cars, 3 other vehicles, 10 buffaloes, 27 motorcycles, dozens of the snatched mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments(worth of Rs12 million) from the accused.

He added that police also conducted a crackdown on the illegal weapons holders and recovered 49 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, six draggers and 353 bullets from the accused. The police seized 21.5kg Charas and unearthed two working distilleries, he added.

In Daska, police have registered a case against 13 accused for illegally occupying the land of Irrigation Department along the banks of Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska and polluting the environment through their dumpers and tractor-trolleys.

Police have registered the case (No. 462/2018) under sections 278 and 431 PPC on the report of Allah Ditta Tarar, the SDO Irrigation Daska.

Police have sent the accused Ghulam Rasul Rehmani-Othiyaan, Arshad, Goga Pehalwan, Yousaf, Asghar Saroya, Sadaqat Ali, Razzaq, Inamullah, Goga Rehmani, Ahmed Hassan, Hafiz Bashir, Haji Javaid and Shafiq behind the bars.