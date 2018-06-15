Share:

rawalpindi - The spouse of a soldier along with his four year old daughter has allegedly been abducted by unidentified men from Bher Ratyal within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli, said officials on Friday.

The missing lady and her daughter have been identified as Bushra Mehboob and Nawal Zahra. Police have launched search of the abducted mother and daughter after filing a kidnapping case under section 496-A, they said.

According to sources, a soldier named Muhammad Jamil appeared before PS Jatli and lodged a complaint that he is a military servant posted at Sukkardu. He mentioned that his wife Bushra Mehboob and 4 year old daughter Nawaz Zahra went missing mysteriously from their house on 7/6/2018. He and other family members searched for the missing mother and daughter but could not find them.

The alleged person had kidnapped the duo and asked police to lodge a case against the kidnapper. Police registered a case and begun investigation. A police officer told media that the Mobile data of the missing lady has been obtained and efforts are being made to trace out the abductees.